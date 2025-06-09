To that end, one of the key missions of the Labour Government is to remove barriers to opportunity at every level. A core plank of that mission is to ensure that every child is sufficiently fed whilst in education. To that end, I am absolutely delighted that Labour has announced that all children that live in a household on universal credit will be eligible for free school meals from the start of the 2026 academic year. This means an additional 500,000 children guaranteed of a decent school meal. Previously, only children that lived in a household earning less than £7,400 per year were eligible for free school meals.