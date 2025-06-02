In contrast, I am now a Cornwall councillor, responsible for the West of Looe, and the large rural parishes of Pelynt, Polperro and Polruan. I work closely with Looe Town Council, and the other three parish councils, as they are responsible for some local infrastructure and are good at signposting residents to me. I rarely get contacted by landline, but frequently by mobile phone, text, messenger, Whatsapp, email and increasingly by messages on Facebook posts. People expect a response at any time of day or night, including weekends. I find myself replying to these messages out of hours, although at a time convenient to myself. Residents want help with all sorts of issues, but many of these are outside the scope of a Cornwall Councillor. The most effective way to contact me is by email, as its easier to manage.