I joined the parish council over 20 years ago and soon became a Caradon District councillor, having been told by the late Cllr George Hocking that it would “only take a couple of hours per week.” I soon found out that it was more than that and learnt not to volunteer so readily. The role was interesting because we could make a real difference and the area I represented was only two parishes. Most people contacted me by landline, usually sticking to office hours, and agendas for meetings used to come by post, whilst the duties could be fitted in alongside a full time job.
In contrast, I am now a Cornwall councillor, responsible for the West of Looe, and the large rural parishes of Pelynt, Polperro and Polruan. I work closely with Looe Town Council, and the other three parish councils, as they are responsible for some local infrastructure and are good at signposting residents to me. I rarely get contacted by landline, but frequently by mobile phone, text, messenger, Whatsapp, email and increasingly by messages on Facebook posts. People expect a response at any time of day or night, including weekends. I find myself replying to these messages out of hours, although at a time convenient to myself. Residents want help with all sorts of issues, but many of these are outside the scope of a Cornwall Councillor. The most effective way to contact me is by email, as its easier to manage.
All Cornwall councillors have had to undertake a lot of training, some mandatory because many of our decisions, like planning and licensing, are quasi-judicial, but the shape of the new council is starting to emerge. At the Annual General Meeting the Reform Party members did not nominate anyone for the important roles of chair of the council and leader of the cabinet. These roles were filled by Liberal Democrats, unopposed, as Reform members all abstained. They abstained for most of the agenda, including the vote which requires us to undertake mandatory training, which equips us to undertake our role.
The cabinet, which consists of the leader and nine portfolio holders, consisting of five Liberal Democrats and five Independents, is now in place. It will set the strategy and overarching policies for the administration. Only the Reform party are in opposition, with the other parties supporting the administration on a “supply and confidence” basis.
There is a lot of work to do over the next four years, but budgets are all being eroded by the effects of inflation. It is inevitable that council tax will rise to keep pace with inflation, as the major costs of education, health and social care and roads continue to increase. I would like to thank residents for electing me. I campaigned for issues that I could make a difference, not national policies beyond my control. The task is huge but I am glad to be part of an administration that has liberal, community values at its heart.
By Jim Candy, councillor for Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos.
