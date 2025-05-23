My professional life has been both varied and rewarding. I began in social housing, supporting homeless young people and individuals with mental health challenges. Later, I entered further education as a mature student seeking to forge a career in the culture sector. Over the years, I’ve worked across culture, education, and health — from grassroots roles to senior leadership positions. My journey has taken me through some of the UK’s most valued national institutions and, as a freelancer, I’ve advised more than 40 organisations. I concluded my full-time career as joint chief executive of Mountview drama school, overseeing the delivery of a new £30-million facility in 2018.