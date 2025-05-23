I’m delighted and honoured to have been elected as the Liberal Democrat councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath in the recent Cornwall Council elections. As a local resident standing for the first time, this is a deeply meaningful opportunity to serve my community through active involvement in local government.
My connection to the southwest runs deep — I grew up in Devon and spent much of my youth in Cornwall. Like many young people, I left to seek work and experience life in the city, living and working in Exeter, Bristol and eventually London.
My professional life has been both varied and rewarding. I began in social housing, supporting homeless young people and individuals with mental health challenges. Later, I entered further education as a mature student seeking to forge a career in the culture sector. Over the years, I’ve worked across culture, education, and health — from grassroots roles to senior leadership positions. My journey has taken me through some of the UK’s most valued national institutions and, as a freelancer, I’ve advised more than 40 organisations. I concluded my full-time career as joint chief executive of Mountview drama school, overseeing the delivery of a new £30-million facility in 2018.
But home is home. I returned to the West Country seeking a closer connection with nature and a deeper sense of community. It was this desire combined with a civic curiosity and a lifelong interest in people and place that inspired me to stand as a Lib Dem councillor.
The campaign was a whirlwind — eight parishes, around 2,500 households, and some 400 miles on foot delivering leaflets, knocking on doors, and engaging with residents. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting farmers, business owners, school children, parents, and pensioners each with their own stories, concerns and hopes for the future. It’s been a privilege to get to know the area resident by resident lane by lane, house by house.
Since the election, we’ve hit the ground running. New councillors reported to County Hall for induction, to meet the chief executive, sign official papers, and begin a full programme of mandatory training. At the same time, casework begins immediately — responding to residents’ emails and phone calls and tackling the many issues raised during the campaign.
This week, Cornwall Council officially formed, with the Liberal Democrats and Independents establishing an alliance. I’m proud to say I have been selected to serve as a cabinet member in the new administration under the leadership of Cllr Leigh Frost alongside my role as a local councillor.
It has been an eye-opening and humbling start. The learning curve is steep, but my professional background gives me a strong foundation to build on. I look forward to using my experience to represent and stand up for our community working hard for the people of Lostwithiel and Lanreath and for all the residents of Cornwall.
By Sarah Preece, councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath (Liberal Democrat)
