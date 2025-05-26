In between these two visits, we had, of course, to take her to South Crofty tin mine, to see the water treatment plant, New Cooks Kitchen shaft, and to hear from Executives how the project is progressing. I explained to Minister Jones how the community supports the project, recognising the importance of the jobs that will come, if we successfully reopen the mine in a couple of years. During an interview with the BBC, I was able to reinforce the triple benefits of the work being done here: regenerating deprived areas with new jobs and prosperity; supporting the transition away from a fossil-fuelled economy; and playing a key part in the UK's energy security, so we are no longer at the whim of tyrants like Putin.