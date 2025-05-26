Last week Sarah Jones, the Minister for Critical Minerals, came to Cornwall. She wanted to see for herself what I and other local MPs have been banging on about since we arrived in Parliament nearly a year ago: Cornwall’s vast natural critical mineral resources.
An initial round table at the offices of Imerys British Lithium kicked off the day, and a theme soon developed and recurred many times during the visit: collaboration. The businesses in attendance were both direct competitors of Imerys as well as other associated businesses in the Cornish Critical Minerals industry.
As well as hearing about how the industry is working together to meet their shared challenges, the Minister was able to explain the significance of their role in the new industrial strategy as well as hearing what government can do to promote faster growth in the sector.
In between these two visits, we had, of course, to take her to South Crofty tin mine, to see the water treatment plant, New Cooks Kitchen shaft, and to hear from Executives how the project is progressing. I explained to Minister Jones how the community supports the project, recognising the importance of the jobs that will come, if we successfully reopen the mine in a couple of years. During an interview with the BBC, I was able to reinforce the triple benefits of the work being done here: regenerating deprived areas with new jobs and prosperity; supporting the transition away from a fossil-fuelled economy; and playing a key part in the UK's energy security, so we are no longer at the whim of tyrants like Putin.
Cornwall's critical minerals sector is not only vital for the local economy but also plays a strategic role in the UK's broader industrial and environmental goals. The collaboration among businesses, educational institutions, and government bodies exemplifies our forward-thinking approach to sustainable resource development. The visit highlighted the importance of innovation and research in mining technologies, which are essential to minimise environmental impact while maximizing resource extraction. The Camborne School of Mines, with its cutting-edge facilities, is at the forefront of training the next generation of mining professionals, ensuring that the industry remains competitive and sustainable.
Moreover, South Crofty tin mine represents a beacon of hope for economic regeneration not just in Camborne and Redruth, but across Cornwall. By reopening this historic mine, we anticipate not only job creation but also the revitalisation of some of our local communities that have faced economic challenges for decades. Government support, as discussed during the visit, is crucial in accelerating these developments. Policies aimed at streamlining regulatory processes, providing financial incentives, and fostering public-private partnerships will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our critical minerals.
The Minister's visit underscored the multifaceted benefits of our critical minerals industry: economic growth, environmental sustainability, and national security. The collective efforts of all stakeholders are paving the way for a prosperous and resilient future for Cornwall and the UK as a whole.
