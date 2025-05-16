Hello, North Cornwall. My biggest update this week is on our campaign to extend the Camel Trail up to Camelford - where I’m extremely pleased to say we’ve secured funding for a full feasibility study! It’s a very promising and important first step into seeing these plans come to life. It’s something I’ve been pushing very hard for since I took office as North Cornwall’s MP. While shovels aren’t quite hitting just yet, this is the first major step in bringing the vision to life - and will go far to help boost Cornish tourism, promote active travel, and breathe new life into Camelford’s high street.
With over 400,000 users on the existing trail each year, the economic potential is really significant, and this extension would also help improve connectivity across North Cornwall. I’m really looking forward to working closely with Cornwall Councillors Mark Burnett, David Garrigan, and Rosie Moore, whose support and advocacy will be instrumental in bringing this to life.
In Parliament this week, I was very proud to host a SEND roundtable alongside the charity Contact, bringing together families, experts, and other MPs to focus on fixing a special educational needs system that is facing real strain. North Cornwall has seen a huge rise in SEND-related casework, with parents across the constituency facing long waits, appeals, and unclear guidance. Events like these help bring people around the table to identify real solutions, so I’ll keep pressing both the Department for Education and Cornwall Council to help deliver the changes that families urgently need.
There was also significant news this week on Spaceport Cornwall. Cornwall Council confirmed to me that Louis Gardner is no longer employed in the controversial Spaceport role, following months of scrutiny and public pressure. This appointment should never have been allowed to proceed under the cloud of such serious conflict-of-interest concerns. I have been raising questions about the transparency and integrity of the process from day one, and I will continue to seek answers - particularly about what funding was allocated to Spaceport during and after his involvement. Things are far from over.
Meanwhile, I also challenged the Justice Minister in Parliament over the government’s alarming plan to release over 1,400 prisoners early - including those recalled for breaching licence conditions. Many domestic abuse survivors here in North Cornwall are rightly worried, and I’ve heard from constituents who are deeply concerned about the implications of this decision. The government has still not introduced a specific domestic abuse offence that would allow those perpetrators to be excluded from early release. We urgently need a proper strategy to cut reoffending and protect vulnerable people, not blanket decisions that put them at risk. I will be sure to update those constituents with any progress when I can.
Finally, I’ve written to Eastern Airways demanding answers over the unreliable Newquay to London air service. This route receives public money to ensure regular connectivity, yet many passengers face delays, cancellations, and poor service. We need transparency and action - people deserve a service they can trust, especially when public funds are involved.
That’s all for this week - so take care, enjoy the sun, and as always: I’m here for any casework, queries, or issues you might have. Please do get in touch and I’d be happy to help however I can.