There was also significant news this week on Spaceport Cornwall. Cornwall Council confirmed to me that Louis Gardner is no longer employed in the controversial Spaceport role, following months of scrutiny and public pressure. This appointment should never have been allowed to proceed under the cloud of such serious conflict-of-interest concerns. I have been raising questions about the transparency and integrity of the process from day one, and I will continue to seek answers - particularly about what funding was allocated to Spaceport during and after his involvement. Things are far from over.