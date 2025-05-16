I was elected in July 2024 on three clear pledges. To create jobs and prosperity, to tackle the Cornish housing crisis - getting the right homes to the right people; and revitalise our towns.
After too many years of soundbite-heavy, delivery-light politics, I was determined to ensure these were implemented as projects in the constituency and not empty slogans, and I am pleased that after only 10 months in office, I am glad to have already delivered on these commitments.
In regard to jobs and prosperity, and as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Critical Minerals APPG, I pay a debt of gratitude to Imerys for investing £18-million into a new china clay plant – the largest investment in our industry here for two decades. As the four Cornish Labour MPs, we fought tooth and nail to secure an additional £47-million of Shared Prosperity Funding which, prior to our arrival, had been set to end, so I am delighted a portion could be drawn upon by Cornwall Council to get this crucial project over the line. We’ve also taken a lead, drawing on our industry and economic development experience, in drawing up an industrial strategy for Cornwall, paving the way for jobs in our critical minerals and floating offshore wind industries. Tomorrow, we welcome the Minister for Industry to Cornwall to meet with our emerging Cornish mining champions and port operators to discuss the way forward.
Meanwhile, housing is one of the issues constituents contact me about most frequently, hence it being such a central pledge. I am, therefore, proud to say that this government is taking concrete action, particularly on the bone of contention that is the proliferation of second homes.
Cornwall Council agreed to charge an additional 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes from April 1, 2025, which has been universally accepted. I am also pleased to see this government introduce the Renters’ Rights Bill, which will decisively level the playing field between landlord and tenant. I've also worked extensively across the constituency to secure a fairer deal for people living in leasehold properties who are subject to unfair practices by managing agents.
In relation to affordability more widely, the government has committed to delivering the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation – providing an extra £500-million of funding this year to top up the affordable homes programme.
Meanwhile, I also support Community Land Trusts to empower communities to make their own decisions on housing and will sharing my report on their potential in mid Cornwall in the coming weeks.
While I am still looking forward to formally launching my final pledge, for too long, our towns have been neglected, with common concerns including a lack of community infrastructure, and antisocial behaviour, often involving drugs and alcohol.
One particular burning platform for constituents in Newquay has been the severe difficulty in securing GP appointments. Having recently met Secretary of State, Wes Streeting alongside my fellow Cornish MPs, I am glad the government has well understood the challenges and awarded funding for a refurbishment of Newquay Health Centre to free up critically needed capacity for patients.
Finally, I have also presented a plan with three options to end the impasse on Cornwall Council’s £1-million white elephant purchase of the former General Wolfe pub – earmarked to become emergency accommodation but left to become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour and a blight on the town centre. Unlike previous administrations, I will not sit back and do nothing, and have said a decision must be made by the end of the year.