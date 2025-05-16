In regard to jobs and prosperity, and as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Critical Minerals APPG, I pay a debt of gratitude to Imerys for investing £18-million into a new china clay plant – the largest investment in our industry here for two decades. As the four Cornish Labour MPs, we fought tooth and nail to secure an additional £47-million of Shared Prosperity Funding which, prior to our arrival, had been set to end, so I am delighted a portion could be drawn upon by Cornwall Council to get this crucial project over the line. We’ve also taken a lead, drawing on our industry and economic development experience, in drawing up an industrial strategy for Cornwall, paving the way for jobs in our critical minerals and floating offshore wind industries. Tomorrow, we welcome the Minister for Industry to Cornwall to meet with our emerging Cornish mining champions and port operators to discuss the way forward.