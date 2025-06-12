Porthenys: Porth – Cove; Enys - Island
what3words - ///fended.toasted.converter
Porthenys yw porth pyskessa teg ogas dhe Bennsans yn Kernow West. Anaswonys yw dallathvos a’n hanow sowsnek Mousehole, mes martesen y teu a vog an mor yn ogas, devnydhys gans noswikoryon, po braster byghan an entrans dhe’n porth.
An dhew hanow, Mousehole ha Porthenys, a dhedh a’n 13ves kansbledhen. An enys y’n hanow Porthenys yw heb mar Enys Klemens ogas dhe entrans an porth.
Porthenys yw aswonys lemmyn rag y wolowys Nadelik. Byttegyns, oll an golowys yw skwychys yn farow pub 19ves mis Du yn kov mayni an skath-sawya kellys yn hager awel euthyk yn 1981.
Herwydh henhwedhel, hager awel arel a ledyas dhe dhysmygyans Hogen Sterwolok, wosa Tom Bawcock ha’y gath a lettyas an dre rag storvya, dre gachya seyth eghen a pysk. Gool Tom Bawcock yw solempnys pub 23a mis Du, hag yma lyver a vri “Kath Porthenys” hag a dheriv an hwedhel.
Mousehole is a pretty fishing port near Penzance in West Cornwall. The origin of the English name Mousehole is unknown, but perhaps it comes from a nearby sea cave used by smugglers, or the small size of the harbour entrance.
The two names, Mousehole and Porthenys, date from the 13th century. The island in the Cornish name Porthenys is without doubt St Clement’s Isle, near the harbour entrance.
Mousehole is now known for its Christmas lights. However, all the lights are switched off every December 19 in memory of the lifeboat crew lost in the terrible storm of 1981.
According to legend, another storm led to the invention of Stargazy Pie after Tom Bawcock and his cat prevented the town from starvation by bringing back seven types of fish. Tom Bawcock’s Eve is celebrated every December 23 and there is a famous book, The Mousehole Cat, which tells this story.
