Treth Penndowr: Treth – beach, penn – end, dowr – water
Yma dhe bub Gernow ha Kernowes aga threth an moyha kerys, mes lies anedha a vydh unnver genev bos an treth ma le perfydh rag neuvya, rag kerdhes, rag omgudha yn-mysk an karregi.
Settys orth Baya Gwynndreth, ogas dhe Veryan, trethow Penndowr ha Karn a dheu ha bos unn treth pur hir dhe vordrik. Yma trethow erel dhe Vaya Gwynndreth, heb mar, mes y teu hanow an baya dhyworth an huni ma drefen bos bargen-tir koth henwys Gwynndreth pur ogas dhe Benndowr.
An dowr y’n hanow yw gover a resek dhe’n treth dres koos teg dhyworth Melinji hag y hyllir kerdhes yn kosel a’n eyl dh’y gila.
Wosa kerdhes po neuvya po gwariow-treth, res yw powes dhe’n koffiji-treth Shallikabooky. Nyns yw henna hanow kernewek – ger splann, byttegyns, yw dhyworth rannyeth iwerdhonek. An styr derowel o ‘bullhorn’ mes yn teylu perghen an koffiji yth yw ger meurgerys rag ‘pypynag a vo’!
Every Cornish man and woman has their favourite beach, but many will agree with me that this beach is a perfect place to swim, to walk, to hide amongst the rocks.
Set on Gerrans Bay, near Veryan, Pendower and Carne beaches become one very long beach at low tide. There are other beaches on Gerrans Bay, of course, but the name of the bay comes from this one because there is an old farm called Gwendra very close to Pendower.
The water in the name is a stream that runs to the beach through a lovely wood from Melinsey Mill and you can walk peacefully from one to the other.
After walking or swimming or beach games, you must pause at the beach café Shallikabooky. That is not a Cornish name – however, it is a splendid word from an Irish dialect. The original meaning was ‘snail’ but in the family of the café owner, it is a favourite word for ‘thingummyjig’!
Courtesy of An Rosweyth. www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.