THE WI in Cornwall certainly know how to exhibit their talents.
One peep in the WI Marquee at the Royal Cornwall Show was an indication of members skills, plus a very happy and convivial atmosphere.
As well as looking at the competitions, there were also very popular jigsaw, craft, and knit – wear stalls, and of course our legendary cups of tea.
Although we did not have a visit from royal members this year we did have our own royalty with our two co-chairs, Liz Baker and Margaret Johnson welcoming everyone especially on Saturday when there was standing room only.
The winner of the Royal Cornwall Cup with its title “Fragile Web of Nature” was Downderry and Seaton. The Floral Art competitions were again a source of admiration, following the main theme showing the diversity of life within the woodland, bird’s moths fungi, plants etc.
The winner of the Barbara Reed Trophy, who had to produce an item depicting tree/trees was Nicola Harley of St. Kew. As in previous years, we proudly acknowledge that the standard of the competitions remains very high, and the marquee was a showcase of the best of WI in Cornwall.
Although the RCS is one of the highlights of the WI year, there is an abundance of educational and pleasurable events taking place in the next six months of 2025, for instance have you ever walked up Brown Willy?
This is an aspiration we should aim for, to ascend our highest and most famous hill in Cornwall (September 5) or have you tried painting or making jewellery, there is such pleasure in creating a new craft (at County House on July 18).
Then of course we have our Annual Council Meeting at the Hall for Cornwall on October 22, when we will be welcoming our National Chairman Jeryl Stone and the very popular Pam Ayres as guests.
One of the stalwarts of the CFWI, the Programme Competition is here again, WI’s are asked to send their programmes to County House c/o Mary Thomson. No fee, no form, just pop it in an envelope, with stamp - closing date is July 31.
These programmes are such an asset for both the members and the WI’s, containing a mine of information, plus being in touch with each other is the whole concept of being a WI member.
If you are having a social summer get-together with members which involves food, please don’t forget Fairtrade tea and coffee. There have been telling reminders lately of how much Fairtrade helps the farmer to earn a living in poorer countries, and most importantly helps fund schools. So if you are buying tea and coffee remember Fairtrade!
There is an excellent item in this months County News on the “route to resolution”. From submitting one to a year later voting for one. There is such excitement and drama when our own County has a resolution accepted for the AGM. You have just time to consider one now for next year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.