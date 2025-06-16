Overall, farmers and land managers will benefit from an average of £2.3-billion a year through the Farming and Countryside Programme, and up to £400-million from additional nature schemes. On nature and the environment, this allocation is the largest investment into nature in history, with over £7-billion directed into nature’s recovery. This includes environmental farming schemes (£5.9-billion), tree planting (£816-million) and peatlands (£85-million) making a significant contribution to our Environment Act targets, improving water quality and biodiversity. But don’t take my word for it. Listen to what those who work in the sector had to say.