The rise in departmental budgets shuts the door on years of austerity. Labour is investing in Cornish transport, with £24.4-million set aside. Labour is investing in our schools, with a £2.4-billion national rebuilding scheme and three South East Cornwall schools already launching free breakfast clubs – more to come. I welcome significant investment in farming, but I know there is much more to do to get farming policies right. I stand ready to listen and work with our farming community.