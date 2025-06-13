I was also disappointed to hear that the South West did not benefit from any investment in transport projects. We desperately need investment to improve safety on the A38 and it would have been great to learn that the Tamar Tolls would be abolished. Not only would this have encouraged investment in SE Cornwall, but it would also reduce the cost of accessing health and other services in Plymouth. There is money to upgrade Devonport dockyard, but not to maintain the bridge and ferry connecting that dockyard to South East Cornwall. Why can’t Labour understand that “investment” doesn’t just mean new buildings? It appears that funding only went to regions controlled by a Mayor, or Labour heartlands.