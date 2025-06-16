For this week’s column, we thought we’d take a leaf out of the book of our compadres at Liskeard and Looe Radio and talk about some of the stuff that happens in our communities.
Here’s the thing. Our community is two-fold in that one of our mottos is ‘From North Cornwall to the World’ – we’re connecting people throughout the world who have a shared love of music, but it is also the case that our roots in North Cornwall, and especially Bodmin are equally as important.
So, this week, we thought we’d give you a brief highlights reel of some of the groups in the town, what they do and where you can find them.
There are many more than what you see here, perhaps this is the start of a long-running series, but here are some wonderful groups in Bodmin.
Bodmin Revival CIC
A big congratulations to Bodmin Revival CIC on the opening of their terrific new gallery on Fore Street.
It’s a real pleasure to see a shop that rather frequently spends time without being occupied being used to provide something new for the Bodmin community.
We have a big soft spot for the local creative scene, after all, we occasionally give the impression of being something other than hilarious amateurs and anything that can boost it is in our eyes a welcome addition.
St Lawrence’s Church
We’ve broadcast from some strange places over the years. Garden sheds, cupboards, anywhere we can get our hands on prior to adopting the comfort of our own homes in 2015.
One place we’ve never broadcast from is a crypt and at the St Lawrence’s Church, lovingly maintained by volunteers including the esteemed former mayor of Bodmin, Andy Coppin, there’s one there.
We’re not sure if it would make a studio, though.
The Space
The Space is a fabulous place for young people to do…well, young people things. The terrific team at KBSK behind that have really come into their own since opening the tremendous Space, and are doing an excellent job advocating for, supporting and providing a space for young people in a time where their voices are needed now more than ever.
The youth which play a part in the running of the centre are a real credit to their community. Check out their latest timetable of events on Facebook.
Bodmin BlueTiTs
The Bodmin Tidy It Team, also known as Bodmin BlueTiTs are a fabulous group of volunteers who do an outstanding job making Bodmin a bit tidier with their weekly litterpicks and frequent gardening sessions.
Every Wednesday, they conduct their litter picks with the location announced on their social media pages, and if you’re someone who wants to make new friends and get out and about in our community, then the BlueTiTs could be the perfect place to go. They’re a really friendly bunch of people who go above and beyond – in all weathers. You can do as many or as little picks as you wish.
