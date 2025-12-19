A BODMIN fire fighter has been congratulated after reaching a milestone in his career helping to save lives.
In that time, he has played a vital role in helping to save lives across the area and beyond.
Confirming the passing of a decade of ‘outstanding service’ by Mr Ahearn, the son of the Bodmin town mayor Liz Ahearn, a spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: “Huge congratulations and thanks to Firefighter Ahearn for 10 years of outstanding service.
“As a respected member of the team, you've set the standard high. Your dedication, skill, and passion for firefighting have made a real difference in our community. Here's to many more years.”
