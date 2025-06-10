I thought of my now late and much missed Nan when I was thinking about how it must be for an elderly person in this digital first world. She lived on a farm on Bodmin Moor until she passed away in 2022 aged 84. Nan’s immediate modes of communication were two-fold in that it was either in person or using a landline phone. She had a basic mobile phone, which she barely knew how to use and never went near a computer or broadband – although, with this being Bodmin Moor, you can imagine how slow any internet speed would have been with it being miles from the nearest exchange and not connected to fibre.