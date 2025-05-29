Stekyer (tree stumps)
What3Words: hacker.busters.revamping
Stekyer yw treveglos yn Kernow Soth, ogas dhe Sen Austel. Dre lycklod an hanow ma a dheu dhyworth liesplek a’n ger Sowsnek koth “stock”, gwelys yn henwyn tylleryow Sowsnek kepar ha “Woodstock”.
Yth esa melin ha trevesigeth ena yn termynyow kresosel mes an treveglos a-lemmyn a veu drehevys yn 18ves kansbledhen rag tus val orth Hwel Hewas Meur.
Erbynn 19ves kansbledhen, an bal a arvetha moy es 250 person owth askorra sten, kober, plomm ha tamm arghans. John Wesley, fondyer Methodysieth, a bregothas y’n treveglos in 1785, ha wosa henna, an dus val a dhrehevis chapel Methodek yn Stekyer Woles.
Sticker is a village in South Cornwall, near St Austell. It is likely that this name derives from the plural of the Old English word “stock”, seen in English place names such as “Woodstock”.
There was a mill and a settlement there in medieval times but the current village was built in the late 18th-century for miners at the Great Hewas Mine.
By the 19th-century, the mine employed over 250 people, producing tin, copper, lead and some silver. The founder of Methodism, John Wesley, preached in the village in 1785 and later the miners built a Methodist chapel in Lower Sticker.
