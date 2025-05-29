• An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. Member groups organise events, promote the language and how to learn it, produce publications, create opportunities for using the language and generally provide help and advice. They aim to make the language accessible to all and work in partnership with each other and with organisations across Cornwall to increase use of Cornish in community life. There are classes across Cornwall, as well as taster sessions throughout the year. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com