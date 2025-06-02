She then spoke to staff about the potential for growth at the site, including enrolment numbers, partnerships and strategic intent in line with government aims, followed by a meeting with three construction and building services apprenticeship learners. The college was recently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by OFSTED and the minister’s visit was particularly timely given the government’s recent announcement of an additional 120,000 new training opportunities, as part of a radical skills revolution. These new places are accompanied by a record breaking £3-billion apprenticeship budget aimed at opening up opportunities for young people in careers which the country vitally needs to grow and prosper. These apprenticeships come alongside an unprecedented £3-million investment for ‘Skills Bootcamps’ in 2025/26 in Cornwall, across a range of different disciplines. This is on top of the £100-million allocated over the next four years to expand ‘Skills Bootcamps’ in construction announced already in the Spring statement, as well as additional funding for free courses for jobs in construction.