Children growing up in our country deserve the best start they can possibly have in life. But there’s no doubt children today are struggling with a generational challenge to their mental health. A situation that has been escalating for years. Today, around 20 per cent of young people experience some type of mental health issue. Up from 14 per cent in 2017. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. There will be many more struggling with their wellbeing that don’t meet the threshold for a clinical diagnosis.