A full reversal of the Winter Fuel Policy would cost £1.5-billion annually – a significant burden on the Exchequer. Whilst most would agree that more pensioners should be eligible, few would agree that the benefits should be unconditional. I’m pleased that the government has already nearly exhausted the savings from the Winter fuel change by getting the payment and additional Pension Credit to those most in need. Raising the personal allowance to £20,000, along with the related tax threshold changes, would cost a whopping £60-billion a year. So whilst we would all love to support an extension of the allowance, we need to be able to say honestly exactly how we’d pay for it.