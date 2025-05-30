It’s been another busy and productive week for our community, and I’m excited to share two fantastic local campaigns that have taken a step forward thanks to dedicated efforts at both the local and national levels.
First, I’m pleased to confirm that progress is being made on the proposed extension of the Camel Trail to Camelford, with funding now secured to begin a formal feasibility study. After months of work convincing the Department for Transport and Cornwall Council, a significant portion of the £200,000 required has been secured, and I’ll continue working hard to ensure the remainder is delivered.
As many of you will know, the Camel Trail is already one of Cornwall’s most loved and successful outdoor assets — attracting over 400,000 visitors a year and boosting the economy along its current route from Padstow to Wadebridge. A well-considered extension to Camelford, which has the backing of local businesses, community leaders, and residents, could be a real boost for Camelford’s high street and a vital asset for local people — ultimately benefiting the local economy. It has been great to work with our new Cornwall Councillors in securing the funding for the feasibility study.
Meanwhile, I’ve also lent my full support this week to the UK Seal Alliance’s ‘Ban Flying Rings’ campaign — an important initiative to stop the sale of plastic flying rings with holes, which have caused devastating injuries to Cornwall’s iconic seal population. These animals are a unique and precious part of our natural heritage, and too many are suffering painful injuries due to avoidable plastic pollution. Backing this campaign is a no-brainer, and I’ll continue to champion measures that better protect our wildlife and marine environment.
I’ve also spent time this week writing to a government minister regarding rural crime. After hearing multiple reports of theft involving expensive agricultural equipment from farms, alongside other serious incidents, I urged the government to take rural crime as seriously as it deserves — so that rural constituents like mine can regain confidence and trust that, if they report a crime, it will be properly investigated and dealt with, which is too often not happening under the current framework.
While the House of Commons has been in recess this week, I’ve been focused on working through the hundreds of emails and casework items in my inbox. Understandably, I must prioritise urgent casework from constituents who may be at risk of homelessness, facing serious threats to their wellbeing, or dealing with other emergency situations — but my team and I aim to respond to all correspondence as quickly as we can. Please bear with us while we work through your enquiries
If you have questions, casework, or concerns, please contact me at [email protected] or write to me at: Ben Maguire MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA. Thank you to everyone who has reached out in recent weeks. We appreciate your patience and will be in contact very soon.
