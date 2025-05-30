While the House of Commons has been in recess this week, I’ve been focused on working through the hundreds of emails and casework items in my inbox. Understandably, I must prioritise urgent casework from constituents who may be at risk of homelessness, facing serious threats to their wellbeing, or dealing with other emergency situations — but my team and I aim to respond to all correspondence as quickly as we can. Please bear with us while we work through your enquiries