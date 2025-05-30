Recently, I held a dedicated welfare surgery, hearing from local people facing challenges with the cost of living, disability assessments, and housing support. I believe that the current system does need reshaping, but the reforms must be rooted in the lived experience of residents. I want to thank those that attended and shared their experiences with me, I will be following up with them and others who couldn’t attend in person. If you weren’t able to get to the surgery and need support, please get in touch, me and my team will do our best to help.