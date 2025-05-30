Since I was elected, I promised to be a visible, active voice for South East Cornwall, not just in Westminster, but here at home, listening and acting on what matters most to you. Recently, that’s meant everything from joining our brave police officers on patrol in Torpoint, to hosting a welfare surgery, engaging with the UK-EU trade negotiations and the upcoming national industrial strategy.
A vital part of Cornwall’s economic prospects is our industrial past, which can hold the keys to unlocking a bright future. The upcoming national industrial strategy is crucial as it is our opportunity to ensure that Cornwall’s mining heritage is part of the wider national plans. I’ve been supporting local businesses, listening to them, and ensuring their needs and priorities are heard by the national government. It’s an exciting moment for our home with the tin and lithium sites well-placed to deliver skilled and well-paid local jobs, and genuine community benefit for South East Cornwall, not just profits from extracting resources.
Crime and community safety remain a key priority. I’ve spoken to local residents concerned about antisocial behaviour in our towns and villages. On my recent ride-along with police and tri-service officers, we discussed tackling antisocial behaviour, drug offenses, shoplifting and dangers facing young people online. Our communities want to see more visible policing and I fully support that, but we also need long-term solutions. That means investing in youth services, early intervention, and spaces where local people can thrive because prevention must always be the first step. I welcome government action through the Crime and Policing Bill, which will help tackle shoplifting and assault against retail workers, because no one should feel unsafe when simply trying to do their job.
Recently, I held a dedicated welfare surgery, hearing from local people facing challenges with the cost of living, disability assessments, and housing support. I believe that the current system does need reshaping, but the reforms must be rooted in the lived experience of residents. I want to thank those that attended and shared their experiences with me, I will be following up with them and others who couldn’t attend in person. If you weren’t able to get to the surgery and need support, please get in touch, me and my team will do our best to help.
I’m also proud to be working with WWF on an upcoming event focused on Cornwall’s Triple Challenge: Climate, Nature, and Food. It will be a community conversation with local voices exploring how we can build the future we want, and how the government could support sustainable and fair food production, tackle climate change, and restore nature for people and wildlife.
South East Cornwall has enormous potential. But unlocking it means listening, staying rooted in the area, and making sure national policy reflects local needs. I’ll keep working hard to be present in every corner of the constituency.
