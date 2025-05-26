Cornwall will also benefit from the Government’s plans to require energy developers to pay into funds or share ownership of local projects, in news announced last week. This is a move that will end the current situation where community benefits are optional, which resulted in many local communities missing out, or meagre payments that barely touched the sides. From now on, if you live near wind or solar your community should feel the benefit. Clean energy developers will be required by law to pay into a community fund, channelled into projects that can have a real impact, with local families in the area deciding where the money should be spent. The potential is really exciting, with projects that could be funded through the scheme including: community centres, energy efficiency programmes, education bursaries and apprenticeships, grants to small businesses, arts projects, and sports and recreation facilities.