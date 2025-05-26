Infrastructure emerged as one of the most immediate barriers. We simply cannot build a future-facing economy on the back of creaking, disconnected systems which fail to serve both businesses and our community. Mid Cornwall’s rail infrastructure and the Ports of Falmouth and Fowey are cases in point — strategic assets that must be reconnected and upgraded if we’re serious about establishing Cornwall as a hub for critical minerals. Together with my Labour colleague Jayne Kirkham MP for Truro and Falmouth, we have been pushing to reconnect the freight line at the Port.