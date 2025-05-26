In Cornwall, we know that our land is rich and has immense value. From our mining heritage to our windswept coastline, our region has long been a place where natural resources and creativity meet. Under this Labour government, Cornwall and the South West are firmly back on the map, helping to shape Britain’s clean energy and industrial future.
Last week, we welcomed both the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) and the Minister for Industry, Sarah Jones MP. The visits were clear signs that Westminster is paying attention to the leadership our communities are showing. It was a reminder of how far we have come, and how central our communities could be to what comes next.
The EAC visit focused on the importance of delivering for communities and nature. We met with local community ambassadors, construction workers and ecologists who are building homes that work with nature, not against it. We know that housing is a real issue in South East Cornwall and across the Duchy, so I welcome this government’s commitment to building more homes for our communities that are safe and affordable.
I’m a strong believer that houses don’t have to come at the cost of the environment, and that we can deliver on the vital housing commitments while protecting and improving nature. The projects we saw proved just that, and it was great to see Cornwall showing how it can be done. I want our Cornish standard to be replicated across the country.
Sitting across two governmental departments – the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and the Department for Business and Trade – Minister Jones’s visit focused on Cornwall’s role in the future of energy and industry. She saw first-hand the progress we're making on floating offshore wind and toured key sites in the emerging critical minerals sector, including lithium and tin mining. These aren’t abstract ideas, but real projects, creating skilled jobs, employing local people, and laying the foundations for a stronger, greener economy.
At every step, the Minister met people proving that Cornwall has what it takes: the natural resources, the technical expertise, and the ambition to lead. Minister Jones spoke about the forthcoming UK Critical Minerals Strategy, a plan suited to Cornwall’s strengths. It will focus on creating resilient and sustainable supply chains and investing in research, skills and regional growth.
The planned Critical Minerals Equipment Hub is one example. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, it will support local schools, colleges, and businesses to drive learning and innovation forward. It means young people in Liskeard, Saltash and across South East Cornwall won’t have to leave home to find opportunity, they can build their futures right here.
Cornwall has always been a place of resourcefulness and resilience. Now, we have a chance to lead once again. Our region is not just part of the story, we are helping write it. As your MP, I will keep working to make sure South East Cornwall is right at the heart of Britain’s green future.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.