On the healthcare front, I was delighted this week to share that funding has now been officially confirmed for a new GP surgery building in Bodmin! After quite literally years of delays and capacity issues, this is huge news for the town and is absolutely something to be celebrated. With services running at 150% and thousands of new homes on the way, the need has been urgent and Bodmin’s residents have collectively been pushing hard for a solution for so long. I've consistently urged Health ministers for this upgrade in Parliament, as well as in direct meetings with those same Ministers. A big thank you goes to the surgery staff who never stopped the fight. I’ll now be working closely with all involved to do my best to help move things along quickly.