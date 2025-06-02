I met hundreds of islanders and soaked up what I could from all that I was told. One mid-50s year-old Scillonian, who is an integral part of the very epicentre of life on the islands - and who shares a notable heritage going back centuries on the Islands - confided that since childhood they had to move home – most poor-quality, overcrowded, expensive: many were sheds or worse - more than 60 times! They live with partner (another key worker) and family in the latest, overcrowded, unsuitable, expensive and insecure home. This is the lot of far too many islanders. I've already raised these matters with Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook. It’s a priority for me to find solutions (as I have previously and succeeded to some extent before). Though I'm aware there are many who've strived and failed on this road. It won’t be easy. But we must work to turn this around.