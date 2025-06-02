Build more prisons, or free prisoners earlier? The conundrum faced by government ministers following the legacy over overcrowded jails left by their predecessors.
Labour is doing both. Conservatives talked up “getting tough” on crime, but never planned to deal with the obvious consequences. So, rehabilitation is failing - 80 per cent of offending is reoffending. Labour asked former Tory minister, David Gauke to come up with proposals. He’s come up with a range, including more and tougher community sentences. These would be suitable for folk like the Sycamore Gap tree fellers. The media-fuelled outrage contributed to the idiotic perpetrators being imprisoned rather than sentenced to plant native species and learn their lesson.
However, I will push back against the associated suggestion that violent offenders who are locked up for public protection should be treated more leniently. The primary purpose of custodial sentences is to protect the public. In that regard risks should never be taken.
I've always viewed and treated the Isles of Scilly as a separate and quite distinct constituency within the constituency. An exceptional and unique place, 28 miles offshore to the west. I don’t get there often enough and have just returned from one of my twice-yearly 48-hour whistle-stop visits.
I met hundreds of islanders and soaked up what I could from all that I was told. One mid-50s year-old Scillonian, who is an integral part of the very epicentre of life on the islands - and who shares a notable heritage going back centuries on the Islands - confided that since childhood they had to move home – most poor-quality, overcrowded, expensive: many were sheds or worse - more than 60 times! They live with partner (another key worker) and family in the latest, overcrowded, unsuitable, expensive and insecure home. This is the lot of far too many islanders. I've already raised these matters with Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook. It’s a priority for me to find solutions (as I have previously and succeeded to some extent before). Though I'm aware there are many who've strived and failed on this road. It won’t be easy. But we must work to turn this around.
In contrast I was pleased to visit two major projects in mid-construction: 1. The excellent new hospital and care home (£20-million - planned completion this autumn); 2. The Old Town Hall – arts and cultural centre (£20-million – planned completion next year). So, in that sense only, the islands continue to earn their descriptor as 'The Fortunate Isles'.
Another major issue on my to-do list: transport and the unaffordability of it - not just to and from the islands, but inter-island transport. I've raised the matter of parity with other islands (most directly comparable are Scottish islands) before and have asked the Maritime Transport Minister, Mike Kane, to jointly explore options. More on that in future.
