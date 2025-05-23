On the point is the lighthouse. The light house was first built by Mr. Killigrew in 1619. Several years later he could not maintain it and it became a ruin. It was built again in 1752 by Thomas Fonnereau and maintained by Trnity house in 1771. The lighthouse was automated in 1998 and is now the Lizard Lighthouse Heritage Centre. The area is known for its serpentine stone. It is often sculpted into lighthouses.