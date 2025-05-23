Lysardh: Lys – Court; Ardh – high place or high court
what3words - ///needed.snoozing.replayed
Lys Ardh yw an hanow drefen yw gwelys kynsa an bleynyow ma pan dremenons skathow an Keynvor Atlantek. Hemm yw poynt a’n soth an moyha a Breten.
An dreveglos yw menegys yn lyvre Doomsday yn 1086.
War an poynt yma an golowji. An kynsa golowji a veu drehevys gans Mester Killigrew yn 1619. Wosa neber blednynnyow ev n’a ylli mentena an golowji hag ev dheuth ha bos magor. Y feu drehevys arta yn 1752 gans Thomas Fonnereau hag o mentenys gans Chi Trinity yn 1771. An golowji o gwrys automatek yn 1998 ha yma lemmyn an Golowji Lys Ardh Tyller Ertach. An arenebedh yw aswonys a vri ha da rag sarfven men (sarf = serpent, ha men = stone). Yn fenowgh yth yw gravyes dhe wolowjiow.
Ynwedh yma hwegh kans eghen bleujyow ow komprehendya an grug Kernow. An balores yw ydhyn arbennek maga ta.
The high point or high court is because this point is one of the first seen when boats cross the Atlantic Ocean. It is the most southerly point of Britain.
The village is mentioned in the Doomsday book in 1086.
On the point is the lighthouse. The light house was first built by Mr. Killigrew in 1619. Several years later he could not maintain it and it became a ruin. It was built again in 1752 by Thomas Fonnereau and maintained by Trnity house in 1771. The lighthouse was automated in 1998 and is now the Lizard Lighthouse Heritage Centre. The area is known for its serpentine stone. It is often sculpted into lighthouses.
There are 600 species of flower including the Cornish heather. The choughs are very special birds as well.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language
For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com
