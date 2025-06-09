I will be serving on the Audit Committee, which scrutinises the methods used by officers to manage the accounts and carry out the internal audit for Cornwall Council. I will sit on the Planning East Committee, which deals with applications for approximately a third of the Duchy. Less than two per cent of planning decisions are made by committee as most can be delegated to officers. However, those that are contentious or which fail to comply with the National, Local or Neighbourhood Development Plans come to committee for scrutiny and decision. I will also be serving on the two Joint Committees – the Tamar Crossings Committee, which manages the finances of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Service, and Mount Edgcumbe Committee, responsible for the House and Country Park, both of which are a shared responsibility between Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council.