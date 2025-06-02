Porthysek: Porth – Cove, Ysek – Abounding in corn
what3words - ///symphony.foot.hems
Porthysek yw treveglos byskessa byghan dhe’n arvor gogledh Kernow. An treow moyha ogas yw Ponswad ha Reskammel, an dhew 10 mildir dhe-ves.
Y’n jydh hedhyw yma meur a fylmya yn Porthysek drefen y vos pur deg, mes yn termyn eus passys an treveglos o porth bysi ha bewek. Yn 1850 yth esa 49 kok pyskessa kovskrifys yn Porthysek, hag yth esa peswar dorgel pysk y’n dreveglos.
Yma bagas kana gerys-da dyworth Porthysek. Kowetha Pyskadoryon a veu furvys yn 1995 kyns kev ambos gans Ilow Universal yn 2010. An bagas a gan kannow ow tochya an mor hag yma dew fylm a-dro dhe’n bagas.
Kevres pellwolok, Doc Martin y hanow, a veu fylmys omma, ynter 2004 ha 2022. Poldark, Hwithoryon Gregyn ha Selwel Grace a veu fylmya y’n randir ma ynwedh. Sewyans a hemma o y teuth ha bos Porthysek destnans tornyasek meur gerys.
Port Isaac is a small fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall. The closest towns are Wadebridge and Camelford, both 10 miles away.
These days there is a lot of filming in Port Isaac because it is very pretty, but in the past the village with a thriving port. In 1850 there were 49 fishing boats registered in Port Isaac, and there were four fish cellars in the village.
There is a popular singing group from Port Isaac. The Fishermen’s Friends was formed in 1995 before being signed by Universal Music in 2010. The group sing songs about the sea and there are two films about the group.
A television series called Doc Martin was filmed here from 2004 until 2022. Poldark, The Shell Seekers and Saving Grace were filmed in the area as well. This has resulted in Port Isaac becoming a much-loved tourist destination.
• An Rosweyth is a community organisation promoting the use of the Cornish language. For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.