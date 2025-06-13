Getting children to create good habits is one thing but we're still struggling with dentistry for adults. Recent data showed more than 49,000 young people under 19 were admitted to hospital for tooth extraction in the financial year ending 2024. That's a damning record for the Conservative Government. Patients and NHS staff alike were let down by generations of underinvestment and failure to reform by the previous Government, which hollowed out local services. Nowhere was this more apparent than in NHS dentistry where it has become impossible for some patients to get any kind of appointment at all.