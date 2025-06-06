In recent years, the RFA has faced challenges. Resources are stretched, and the RFA has taken on more and more jobs previously done by the Royal Navy, despite crew shortages and an ageing fleet. Terms and conditions have historically been poor with four-month sea tours the norm and pay cut in real terms by 30 per cent since 2010. This is starting to improve with a new pay deal agreed by this government this year. Hopefully that will help with recruitment and retainment of personnel and it was good to hear the Defence Secretary state his commitment to the RFA in the Defence Review Statement. To support our forces, we also need to support those who enable them to do what they do in an ever-changing, more dangerous world.