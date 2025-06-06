This week we heard about the Strategic Defence Review and the government’s plans to rebuild our armed forces. We also voted on an Armed Forces’ Commissioner Bill. The commissioner will be an independent person for serving personnel and their families to raise issues with. They will have full powers to investigate issues that are brought up and will report directly to Parliament.
Just before we voted on that bill, I brought my own ’10 Minute Rule Bill’ to propose a similar commissioner for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
A Ten Minute Rule Bill is one way a backbench MP can propose legislation. I had just ten minutes to explain my bill to the House. Then there was a vote, and I had to walk across the floor of the chamber to present it to the speaker, while bowing three times. The speaker asked me for a date for full debate, and then I walked out of the Chamber. It’s rare for a 10 Minute Rule Bill to be passed into law, but it’s a good way of raising awareness and I particularly wanted to shine a light on the work of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary who celebrate their 120th birthday this year.
Living right near Falmouth Docks I have seen the RFA ships come in and out of Falmouth Bay for years. The RFA are non-military merchant navy sailors who support and supply the Royal Navy and Marines. A lot of their work happens behind the scenes – they don’t often make the headlines - but they are absolutely vital to UK defence, maritime power, and humanitarian and disaster relief.
The RFA refuels warships at sea. It delivers ammunition, supplies, food, and water and RFA ships have been deployed into warzones for years.
Recent RFA deployments have included anti-drugs missions in the Caribbean; disaster relief to Haiti following the earthquakes; anti-people smuggling operations in the Mediterranean; and the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. I remember watching the RFA Argus depart in 2014 to the west coast of Africa during the Ebola epidemic. She provided crucial medical equipment, supplies and food, and transported doctors, nurses and military personnel.
The RFA Proteus was instrumental in responding to the security threat to vital subsea cables posed by the Russian vessel Yantar in the North Sea last November.
In recent years, the RFA has faced challenges. Resources are stretched, and the RFA has taken on more and more jobs previously done by the Royal Navy, despite crew shortages and an ageing fleet. Terms and conditions have historically been poor with four-month sea tours the norm and pay cut in real terms by 30 per cent since 2010. This is starting to improve with a new pay deal agreed by this government this year. Hopefully that will help with recruitment and retainment of personnel and it was good to hear the Defence Secretary state his commitment to the RFA in the Defence Review Statement. To support our forces, we also need to support those who enable them to do what they do in an ever-changing, more dangerous world.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.