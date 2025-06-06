Defence has long been a part of our heritage here in South East Cornwall. Whether it’s recruits starting their futures at HMS Raleigh, people commuting to Devonport Dockyard, or the large veteran community in our towns like Liskeard and Torpoint – our ties to the armed forces run deep.
The UK is entering an increasingly volatile world. With Russian aggression, cyber-attacks, and ongoing global conflicts it’s clear that we must adapt to keep our country safe and fit for the modern world. That's why this Labour government launched a root-and-branch Strategic Defence Review (SDR) – to make Britain’s armed forces stronger and the British people safer.
The Prime Minister has announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, rising to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with an additional £5-billion this year, and an ambition to reach 3 per cent in the next Parliament. This is a clear signal that Labour is serious about our security and backing our armed forces.
Previous Tory governments hollowed out and underfunded our armed forces. Our SDR will reverse Tory failures and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve. We have awarded the largest pay rise to service personnel in 20 years, will establish a new independent Armed Forces Commissioner to improve service life, and are investing a record £1.5-billion extra to fix substandard forces housing. I was honoured to support fellow Cornish Labour MP Jayne Kirkham’s Ten Minute Rule Bill calling for a commissioner to address welfare issues faced by Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel and their families.
We will also expand the UK’s submarine programme, building up to 12 new attack subs under the AUKUS programme, alongside the £15-billion investment in our sovereign warhead programme. This significant investment will support thousands of jobs, from building and maintaining submarines to growing the marine autonomy cluster in Plymouth. It also means more opportunities for the more than 2,000 recruits who pass through HMS Raleigh each year.
This SDR is part of Labour’s mission for national renewal. It is wide ranging, rebuilding industry, boosting local economies, strengthening NATO, and giving communities like ours a real stake in our country’s future.
As your MP, I will continue to champion the voices of veterans, service personnel, their families, and our defence industries. I’m proud of South East Cornwall’s role in keeping Britain safe and I’ll continue working to ensure every opportunity and investment lands where it’s needed most.
I take my hat off to everyone in our community going above and beyond to support our armed forces – from the work of the Royal British Legion across South East Cornwall, to the drop-in support sessions at Liskeard Library, and the Veteran Oak memorial project. Thank you for all you do. I’ll keep doing everything I can in Westminster to stand up for those who serve.
If you have thoughts on the SDR or experience with defence issues locally, please get in touch. I’d love to hear from you.
