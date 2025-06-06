It feels like I’m really getting into the swing of things, with a number of big campaign wins these last few weeks, and lots more positive progress on the horizon.
Perhaps most significantly this week, and as you might’ve seen in various news coverage, I officially presented my ‘AirBnB Bill’ to Parliament. For too long, wealthy second home owners have been allowed to flip properties here in Cornwall into holiday lets and avoid paying council tax altogether, all while local families are priced out of the very communities they grew up in. This bill would require planning permission for short-term lets, restoring local control and accountability. It’s a simple change, but one that could make a real difference in rebalancing our housing system and giving young people a fair shot at getting onto the housing ladder.
Also in the House of Commons this week I raised the urgent issue of the number 11 and 12 bus service cuts, which have left many residents completely stranded. My inbox has been flooded with people making their voices heard on this issue, including those who need to get to work, attend hospital appointments at Derriford, or connect with neighbouring towns. I know how vital these routes are for many constituents, which is why I stood up in Parliament and made the case on behalf of North Cornwall - as well as writing to the Transport Minister requesting a formal meeting to push for funding and service restoration. I’ll be sure to let you all know his reply, and keep pushing further on your behalf.
Unfortunately, these bus issues do seem to be part of a wider pattern of rural neglect. This week, the government announced a £15-billion national transport package - and left Cornwall out of it entirely. Not a single penny was earmarked for our Duchy, which is simply unacceptable. That’s why I’ve written jointly with the new Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost, as well as cabinet member for transport Dan Rogerson, urging the chancellor to rethink this decision and provide fair investment for Cornwall’s transport infrastructure. It’s great to work closely with Cornwall Council on this issue, which is of course one of vital importance. It does seem that anything further south west than Bristol just gets overlooked time and time again - which is something I’m fighting hard to put an end to.
I’ve also continued campaigning on rural crime this week, which remains one of the top issues I hear about day in, day out from constituents. The types of crime vary quite drastically - farm machinery theft, fly tipping, illegal hare coursing, antisocial behaviour… the list goes on. Rural communities are too often left behind by national policing priorities, which is why this week I appeared on ITV News to reaffirm my call for a proper Rural Crime Strategy, and the resources needed to make it a reality. Our rural communities here in North Cornwall deserve the same level of protection as anywhere else.
Finally, I want to share a very welcome bit of good news. This week, the government adopted the Liberal Democrat policy to expand free school meals to all children on Universal Credit. This is something we’ve been calling for since July last year, and it’s a huge win for families on the breadline. Cornwall is one of the most deprived areas of the country, with around 6,500 children in North Cornwall alone under the poverty line. I’ll be pushing ministers hard to ensure this isn’t funded by slicing money out of existing school budgets, and instead paid for by reversing unfair tax breaks for big banks or greater taxes on those huge, multinational tech companies.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.