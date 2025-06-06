Also in the House of Commons this week I raised the urgent issue of the number 11 and 12 bus service cuts, which have left many residents completely stranded. My inbox has been flooded with people making their voices heard on this issue, including those who need to get to work, attend hospital appointments at Derriford, or connect with neighbouring towns. I know how vital these routes are for many constituents, which is why I stood up in Parliament and made the case on behalf of North Cornwall - as well as writing to the Transport Minister requesting a formal meeting to push for funding and service restoration. I’ll be sure to let you all know his reply, and keep pushing further on your behalf.