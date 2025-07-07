Government cuts will hurt the already marginalised. Of course, any Government must work to control public spending, encourage work, and avoid promoting benefit dependency. But these plans are about setting financial targets without properly understanding how to deliver it. If Ministers were serious about reducing the welfare bill, they should invest in health and social care, tackle the root causes of chronic ill-health, and support those who struggle with its consequences. Ministers could raise public funding by reversing the Conservatives’ tax cuts on the banks and large corporations, making large oil and energy companies pay more from their windfall profits, and ensuring the tech giants pay their way.