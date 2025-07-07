Government ministers could have avoided turmoil over their plans to cut welfare benefits, if they’d listened. Many disabled benefit recipients face challenges which make employment difficult, while others rely on Personal Independence Payments (PIP) to keep working. Meanwhile, family carers risk losing the support which enables them to care for loved ones, thus easing the burden on our NHS.
Government cuts will hurt the already marginalised. Of course, any Government must work to control public spending, encourage work, and avoid promoting benefit dependency. But these plans are about setting financial targets without properly understanding how to deliver it. If Ministers were serious about reducing the welfare bill, they should invest in health and social care, tackle the root causes of chronic ill-health, and support those who struggle with its consequences. Ministers could raise public funding by reversing the Conservatives’ tax cuts on the banks and large corporations, making large oil and energy companies pay more from their windfall profits, and ensuring the tech giants pay their way.
I asked Ministers last week what assessment they had made about Israel’s nuclear weapons stockpile. But was told they would not discuss in public. But they were happy to talk at length about the speculation that Iran has them…
Among the many impressive displays, stalls, parades and concerts which made Mazey Day as amazing as it always is was the work of PZN Youth on display in Penlee Park.
Their voice, and sentiment, needs to be heard. They conjured one sign saying: "Be nice - Treat people how you want to be treated - STOP WAR."
This echoed the case for simple empathy lessons, I’ve been promoting for years. It's simpler than having to learn hundreds of rules.
So, I agree. "Treat others as you want to be treated" should be our aim. We won't always succeed. I know. I often fail. But we must keep striving.
From the everyday and mundane - "leave the toilet as you would hope to find it" - to the substantial and intergenerational - "leave the world in a state you would hope to find it" - we can all show respect.
Well done PZN Youth, Ben Breslaw and everyone involved in the work.
They're currently fighting to retain their premises in town and to keep their excellent work going. Though helping behind the scenes in a small way, I know there’s still more to do...
I was pleased to welcome St Ives residents to Westminster, when protesting at the decision to demolish the last Care home in the town to make way for yet more holiday accommodation. What has shocked me most is how the carefully drawn up St Ives Neighbourhood Development Plan has been blithely overridden and ignored. We’re asking Deputy PM Angela Rayner to stop this, though it would be exceptional is she did. The carefully drawn-up plans of local communities must be respected, not ignored.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.