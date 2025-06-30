I really do have the upmost respect for these brave men and women who come to Strasbourg to tell us about the repression of the Putin-backed government knowing that, in doing so, they are putting their own freedom and perhaps their own lives at risk. They do it because they believe in democracy and free speech. There were about five opposition parties in Georgia from all political backgrounds, but they sat down at one table with us Parliamentary delegates and spoke to us with one united voice. They are very impressive people, and as a result, I will not stop pushing our government to introduce more stringent sanctions against the oppressive regime, which rigged the parliamentary elections last year.