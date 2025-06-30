On the topic of local infrastructure, I was relieved that plans to sell off Cornwall Airport Newquay have been officially dropped by the new Liberal Democrat / Independent Council administration. The airport is vital for regional connectivity, and the idea of offloading it to private equity with no clear benefit to the public was always concerning. The decision to keep it in public hands is certainly the right move, and I’m now pleased to confirm I’ll be meeting with Mike Kane MP from the Department for Transport in the coming weeks, specifically to discuss the renewal of the Newquay to Gatwick PSO route which is shortly up for renewal. This is an essential service for many residents, businesses, and visitors, and I’ll be making the case for its continued protection.