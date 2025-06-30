Hello once again, North Cornwall.
This week brought some important developments on major transport infrastructure affecting our part of the Duchy - and after years of delay and speculation, the Government has now officially scrapped the long-promised Camelford Bypass plans. While I know this will come as a huge disappointment to many of us who had hoped for certainty and investment, I’m at least relieved to have finally secured clarity after months of pressure. I’ve written repeatedly to Ministers, raised the matter in Parliament, and demanded clear answers on behalf of the community, and we now have them.
That said, this cannot be the end of the road. Camelford needs real transport investment, and it cannot be left behind. I’ve successfully secured a meeting with the Transport Minister to discuss alternative options and to ensure that residents are at the centre of shaping any ‘Plan B’. I’ll be taking forward the local case for smarter, community-backed upgrades (so that Camelford can have its say) that reduce traffic, improve air quality, and support the town’s economy.
On the topic of local infrastructure, I was relieved that plans to sell off Cornwall Airport Newquay have been officially dropped by the new Liberal Democrat / Independent Council administration. The airport is vital for regional connectivity, and the idea of offloading it to private equity with no clear benefit to the public was always concerning. The decision to keep it in public hands is certainly the right move, and I’m now pleased to confirm I’ll be meeting with Mike Kane MP from the Department for Transport in the coming weeks, specifically to discuss the renewal of the Newquay to Gatwick PSO route which is shortly up for renewal. This is an essential service for many residents, businesses, and visitors, and I’ll be making the case for its continued protection.
Back up in Westminster, I’ve continued to fight for better healthcare access for our rural communities. Cornwall’s GP surgeries face a recruitment crisis and growing demand. That’s why this week, I’ve written to the Health Minister requesting a joint meeting with all six of Cornwall’s MPs, to look at practical, Cornwall-specific solutions to these challenges. From housing for doctors to funding pressures on practices, the system urgently needs help, and I’ll keep pushing until we see change. The Minister has also committed to helping me with Bude Stratton GP surgery’s expansion plans.
And while in the constituency, it was great to drop in to Bluntrock Brewery over in St. Minver and catch up with the brilliant team there. I’m thrilled to share that I’ve managed to have their Bluntrock Gold stocked in Parliament, and that it will soon be served on draft - a well-deserved recognition for one of North Cornwall’s standout local breweries. Congratulations to Hugo, George, and the whole team for their hard work!
As always, thanks to you all for reading, and for continuing to support our campaign to deliver real results across North Cornwall.
