But now we have a new party with representatives on Cornwall Council, Reform. But who sets their policies and strategies? People voted for them because they want change and the promise that “things will be better”. Many just want Farage as Prime Minister, because he promises Utopia. But haven’t we seen his attempts to win popularity before? Remember Brexit? We were promised the NHS would get £350-million per week that was being wasted on the EU, but has it got that money? We were promised free access to Europe, but now need work visas, have trade checks and mobile roaming charges. Reform want to get rid of inefficiencies in Local Authorities, but don’t seem to realise that services have been cut to the bone because of Tory Austerity? Many of their Cornwall Cllrs have never stood for public service, and don’t know their own policies.