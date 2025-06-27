I AM often asked why I don’t stand as an Independent councillor, rather than a member of a political party?
Most of my time is spent on casework, where party politics has no place. Residents come to me with planning problems, housing, or a wide range of problems, some of which are beyond the scope of a Cornwall Councillor, where the best I can do is signpost them to the relevant help.
The rest of my time is spent in committees, where we set the policy and strategy for the Council. The previous Tory administration had started the process of outsourcing management of 19 Council car parks, but I am glad to see that decision reversed. We want local accountability for control of these car parks, based on providing a service, not corporate greed.
The Tories want less state intervention. However the public have lost confidence in them, because of scandals under Boris Johnson like “partygate” and exploiting ppe contracts by his friend Baroness Michelle Mone. His successor, Liz Truss, further lost the voters confidence with a radical and uncosted budget that has had a lasting impact on the economy.
Now we have a Labour government, because those working, in poverty or disadvantaged thought they would be better off. However some of their policies, such as the increase in National Insurance for employers, have pushed up the cost of bus services, with some cut as less viable. Similarly Care Services for those at home or in residential accommodation are being squeezed. My colleague Cornwall Cllr Steve Webb, a wheelchair user, is very worried that the proposed cuts to PIP, Personal Independence Payments, will reduce his ability to carry out his duties.
But now we have a new party with representatives on Cornwall Council, Reform. But who sets their policies and strategies? People voted for them because they want change and the promise that “things will be better”. Many just want Farage as Prime Minister, because he promises Utopia. But haven’t we seen his attempts to win popularity before? Remember Brexit? We were promised the NHS would get £350-million per week that was being wasted on the EU, but has it got that money? We were promised free access to Europe, but now need work visas, have trade checks and mobile roaming charges. Reform want to get rid of inefficiencies in Local Authorities, but don’t seem to realise that services have been cut to the bone because of Tory Austerity? Many of their Cornwall Cllrs have never stood for public service, and don’t know their own policies.
Nationally, Liberal Democrat policies are decided at Conference, not by our Leadership, and locally I want to set policies that support all. I stand as a Liberal Democrat because I believe in a fair, free and open society, valuing liberty, equality, diversity and community, where nobody suffers from poverty, ignorance or conformity. When serving on committees, I am guided by these values, wanting to see the best for everyone in Cornwall. I believe in protecting the environment, climate change, and providing efficient services.
