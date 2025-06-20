Finally, I was able to raise the issue of the elusive Camelford Bypass in the House this week, which seems to have left the town in limbo for decades now. Having raised the bypass proposals in a meeting with the Transport Minister back in March, and a follow-up letter in April, I urged Ministers to finally give Camelford’s residents a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the bypass will actually ever be built. The Leader of the House confirmed that she will be raising it with Ministers, so I remain hopeful for answers very soon.