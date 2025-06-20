AFTER strong opposition from residents, businesses and councillors, I’m pleased to share that Cornwall Council’s car park privatisation plan has now been officially scrapped by the new Liberal Democrat/Independent coalition.
This was an issue I raised with the public throughout the consultation process, warning that privatising these key community assets could mean higher fees, reduced beach access, and a real blow to our high streets. Thanks to everyone who had their say as a result. This is a victory for people power and for common sense, and I’ve already heard from so many constituents who are thrilled that the short-sighted decision has now been reversed.
Also, for Launceston residents who’ve been left without in-person banking since the closure of local branches, we’ve had some news: Santander have confirmed they’ll be providing a Community Banker service from late June at the Central Methodist Church. While the full Banking Hub isn’t due to open until 2026 this isn’t a complete solution, but it’s a welcome interim step, and I’ll be sure to keep pushing for face-to-face services, and full banking hubs, in every major town where they’re needed after branch closures.
Meanwhile, I was very glad to officially open the newly refurbished Wadebridge Post Office. This is a brilliant boost for the town and a reminder of how vital local services still are to our high streets. Thanks to all of those who stopped to say ‘Hello’ at the opening, and to the Post Office for their kind invitation to the opening.
On the national stage this week, I stood up in the Commons to challenge South West Water’s record on pollution, during a debate on the Crime and Policing Bill. It’s just indefensible. I called for the water bosses responsible to face legal consequences, and backed two new clauses in the Bill that would hold these serial polluters to account. We must stop this shameful environmental vandalism of our rivers and seas.
I also had the opportunity to question Baroness Casey at the Home Affairs Select Committee this week, on her report into child grooming gangs. I pressed the need for real action - not just endless new reviews - and warned of the danger of forcing survivors to repeatedly relive trauma for no meaningful outcome. I also raised the need for better cross-border data sharing between police forces, particularly around County Lines gangs, which sadly remain active in rural areas like ours.
Finally, I was able to raise the issue of the elusive Camelford Bypass in the House this week, which seems to have left the town in limbo for decades now. Having raised the bypass proposals in a meeting with the Transport Minister back in March, and a follow-up letter in April, I urged Ministers to finally give Camelford’s residents a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the bypass will actually ever be built. The Leader of the House confirmed that she will be raising it with Ministers, so I remain hopeful for answers very soon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.