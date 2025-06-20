Cornwall is out of this world when it comes to Space science; enjoying a positive and growing global reputation.
I’ve backed the excellent work of Goonhilly Earth Station since before it commenced work at the former BT site just over a decade ago. Its deep space research and commercial and defence satcom work is primary core business. It’s just what our economy needs. A hi-tech sector, developing high-paid year-round jobs in our economy and career opportunities for talented local people.
It’s currently supporting missions around Mars and observing solar weather. Last year they provided essential communications and support to assist private international moon landings.
I highlighted our case in a UK Space sector debate in Parliament last week and have asked the minister to ensure that Cornwall retains a place at the top table and that joint work with NASA and the European Space Agency is fully supported by the government.
Our nature is not a 'blocker' on our country's future, as suggested by senior ministers. It's an enhancer of our quality of life, economy, and well-being. Wildlife charities have lost faith in this government and are now demanding it scraps its plans and goes back to the drawing board.
I challenged ministers in the recent planning and infrastructure bill debate. The UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. I've been shocked this spring by the dramatic fall in pollinators - butterflies and bees - in our part of the world.
Unless we do something, we'll face an irreversible nature collapse. The government must start listening.
Small house builders are not being forced out of the market by nature. Small affordable homes projects are unaffordable because far too much of the benefit of new developments goes into the pockets of land value speculators and those who play the system, and not enough goes to support those who need the homes or who actually build them.
I called on government ministers to help protect farmers and growers from supermarket bully-boys, in a recent Commons debate.
I was proud to chair the national Grocery Market Action Group (members included NFU, Friends of the Earth, Traidcraft, CLA, Action Aid, British Fruit Growers’ Association, Scottish NFU) between 2005 and 2015. We successfully campaigned to persuade the then Competition Commission to hold a comprehensive Inquiry into the buying practices of supermarkets and the whole retail supply chain.
Our campaign resulted in the creation of a supermarket regulator (Grocery Code Adjudicator) a decade ago. However, since I’ve been away from parliament, it has been underfunded, depends on secondments and has failed to undertake any effective action to curtail the anti-competitive practices identified by the Competition Commission.
So, I’ve tabled a parliamentary motion calling on the government to take action and give the regulator the teeth and funds it needs to be effective.
