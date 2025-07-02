AN email dropped into our inbox about a ‘summer inspired nutella’ with Cornwall on its label - and its safe to say this got our attention.
We all know Nutella. It’s seemingly been around longer than Cilla Black’s career on Saturday night’s telly and it’s almost as divisive as Marmite or even Brexit when it comes to people’s tastebuds for reasons it’s not entirely clear why.
We know what it tastes like, what it looks like and you probably even know your Nan’s opinion on it as the very mention of it spurs people to spontaneously offer their opinion on it - they either love it, or loathe it. You might get the odd person who likes it but would rather have had marmalade save for the fact it was all panic bought by a Peruvian bear.
In the spirit of sacrifice for our readers, I volunteered myself to find out what a summer inspired nutella tastes like, with the test taking place on a morning where I was rudely awoken to the colossal racket of seagulls doing seagull things in a location nowhere near the sea.
So what does it taste like? I was pleasantly surprised. As one of those people who is ambivalent about Nutella, I I preferred it. Described as having a ‘summer inspired breakfast recipe’ in the email that began our odyssey, I thought that it had a more subtle taste to the standard Nutella and was pleasant on a piece of toast with some melted butter.
It’s a shame in a way that it’s only a limited edition jar, because it’s the sort of thing that could convert me into a hardened fan.
The inclusion of Cornwall as one of the six locations on the label was a nice touch. Although, it got me thinking about a truly Cornish nutella. Any chance of a pasty flavour next?
