As I write this, exactly one year ago today, I was elected as your Member of Parliament here in North Cornwall. It’s hard to believe how quickly time has flown, but what a privilege it has been.
From my first surgery appointments and casework letters to speaking up in Parliament on everything from housing, farming, healthcare, sewage dumping, to transport, and fighting for WASPI women and carers’ rights. I’ve done my best to be a voice for North Cornwall every single day.
As just a quick look back over the last year, we’ve had quite a few major campaign wins so far - securing a new Bodmin GP surgery building, taking the first steps to extend the Camel Trail up to Camelford, fighting to get the Winter Fuel Payment cuts overturned (and winning!), securing funding to keep ‘The Haven’ SEND unit up in Bude going, and much, much more. But of course, this is just the start - and the fight for a fairer deal for our area continues.
In the Commons this week, I urged Parliament to debate the clear regional inequalities in infrastructure spending. While city regions receive £15-billion in new funding, rural areas like ours simply cannot be left behind. Bodmin Parkway station, for example, remains without step-free access, making it virtually impossible for disabled residents to travel independently. That simply isn’t good enough, and I’ve requested a debate on government time to solve these funding disparities with urgency.
I’ve also written, alongside my Liberal Democrat colleagues Andrew George MP and Cornwall Council Leader Leigh Frost, to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to demand urgent clarity on Cornwall’s future economic support. The current round of Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) investment ends next year, and we still don’t know what, if anything, will replace it. We’ve asked the Chancellor for a meeting between all six of Cornwall’s MPs (as this is absolutely a cross-party issue and one of high importance), as well as representatives from Cornwall Council, to ensure Cornwall’s voice is properly heard in the new government’s priorities.
I was also pleased to meet with the Transport Minister, Mike Kane, this week to discuss the future of the Newquay to Gatwick flight route. For many parts of North Cornwall, where mainline rail and reliable buses don’t reach, this Public Service Obligation (PSO) route is a vital lifeline - for residents, tourists and businesses alike. I’m very glad to report that the Government confirmed to me its ongoing commitment to the route, and that Cornwall Council will be leading discussions with operators this summer. I’ll continue to keep a close eye and offer support wherever needed to secure the long-term future of the service.
Finally, this week also saw debate on the government’s new Welfare Reform Bill. I voted against the proposals, which risk cutting carers’ allowance for around 1,000 people in Cornwall and pushing over 50,000+ more children into poverty. We’ve already seen one partial concession from the Government, who have now agreed to delay changes to PIP (Personal Independence Payment) until next year after intense pressure. But of course, this does very little to address the fundamental issues with the Bill - so I’ll keep fighting to stop these proposals altogether, and make sure our social safety net reflects the compassion and fairness our country should stand for.
I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but even more determined for what’s still to come. As always, if I can help you with anything, please reach out via email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to assist in any way I can.
