Finally, this week also saw debate on the government’s new Welfare Reform Bill. I voted against the proposals, which risk cutting carers’ allowance for around 1,000 people in Cornwall and pushing over 50,000+ more children into poverty. We’ve already seen one partial concession from the Government, who have now agreed to delay changes to PIP (Personal Independence Payment) until next year after intense pressure. But of course, this does very little to address the fundamental issues with the Bill - so I’ll keep fighting to stop these proposals altogether, and make sure our social safety net reflects the compassion and fairness our country should stand for.