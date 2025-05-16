To carry tin and lithium out through the docks would be a brilliant use of the line but we must not forget that Falmouth Docks is a commercial shipyard that provides vital ship repair and shipbuilding services to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, which includes refitting supply ships and hospital ships. Over the last 12 months Falmouth Docks have provided ship repair to the RFA Argus and many others. Also, with off-shore wind coming to the region and work already being done to clear 30,000 square metres of dockside for the construction of a FLOW marshalling facility, transporting materials to and from the shipyard will be a vital need for the logistical operation. These off-shore turbines are monoliths of green energy, requiring 1,000 anchors to secure them to the seabed, 300km of mooring lines, and 900km of cables to hook up with the onshore energy grid.