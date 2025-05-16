I’m continuing to explore the case to reopen the small section of freight rail into Falmouth Docks, from the Truro to Falmouth branch line. A rail linked port with import and export capacity—for bulk goods, such as tin, and components for the renewable sector—would be a great asset to the region. I have been canvassing opinion from businesses that may use it, have garnered the support of Lord Hendy, the Rail Minister, and now have a meeting arranged with Network Rail to discuss potential next steps.
Last week I attended a parliamentary event with ASLEF, Britain's trade union for train drivers, to launch their new report Rail Freight Future campaign and ask for their support which they were happy to give. Carrying freight by rail is cleaner, greener and more economical and should and will be supported by this government.
The old train tracks right into Falmouth Docks still exist. They've mostly been concreted over, but you can see what can be described as a 'ghost' of a rail-line. During my various visits to the docks over the years I've often thought that it would be great if the last few metres of the line could be reconnected and reopened so we could move cargo like lithium and tin by rail and by sea.
Back in March I asked a question in the commons to Heidi Alexander, The Secretary of State for Transport, about joining up the successful passenger branch line with the former freight line and she said that the Government was committed to moving more freight from road to rail. She agreed to meet me to discuss the possibility of doing just that. When we met, however, she informed me that the investment would need to come from the freight sector and that's why I've been canvassing for support from industry.
To carry tin and lithium out through the docks would be a brilliant use of the line but we must not forget that Falmouth Docks is a commercial shipyard that provides vital ship repair and shipbuilding services to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, which includes refitting supply ships and hospital ships. Over the last 12 months Falmouth Docks have provided ship repair to the RFA Argus and many others. Also, with off-shore wind coming to the region and work already being done to clear 30,000 square metres of dockside for the construction of a FLOW marshalling facility, transporting materials to and from the shipyard will be a vital need for the logistical operation. These off-shore turbines are monoliths of green energy, requiring 1,000 anchors to secure them to the seabed, 300km of mooring lines, and 900km of cables to hook up with the onshore energy grid.
These freight journeys could take place at the start and end of the daily passenger services, with the added bonus of reducing road haulage on the A39. Historical Falmouth freight included loads of coal and shot-blasted scrap from the dockyard and calcified seaweed, dredged from the Fal seabed and used as an organic fertiliser (the latter ceased due to environmental concerns). All freight ended in the 1990s. Time to bring it back.