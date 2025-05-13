I’VE been reviewing progress of our health campaigns and would appreciate feedback.
To this end I’ve started an online survey which can be found on my website at www.andrewgeorge.org.uk
It covers a full range of essential services.
This includes:
- Mental ill-health and suicide prevention has been poorly supported and under-resourced for too long. The Commons Health Select Committee – of which I am a member – is investigating mental health services. I’m determined to secure parity between physical and mental health, and am pressing for a more responsive system which challenges stigma, and prioritises early intervention and efficient access to local services. It would help to know see how the service is coping and to receive feedback through the survey.
- Emergency services – Our frontline staff - paramedics, nurses, doctors – are all working in an immensely pressurised environment. Ambulance queues, ‘corridor care’ and declarations of ‘critical incident’ status represent a service that remains in serious crisis. It shouldn’t have got to this.
The new government inherited an NHS system in a worse crisis than at any time it is 78-year history. Investing in beds and services is now essential. Establishing 24/7 Urgent Treatment at Penzance will help to reduce pressure and help patients in our area. Your response would help us put the case.
- West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance has always been vital to our communities.
Sometimes we’ve even taken to the streets to protest and to protect these vital services. I am in discussions with Hospital managers and am determined to ensure the hospital receives investment, to protect services and provide patients with access to high-quality care when they need it.
Once the new outpatients extension is completed, we must then secure the support necessary to re-establish a medically safe and supported 24/7 Urgent Treatment service there.
- NHS Dentistry – services across Cornwall have never been so poor. The current ‘dentistry desert’ contributes to chronic poor health for many – especially children and mothers who can’t access timely treatment – and serious, preventable health problems for many others. I am pushing for sustainable changes to improve access to NHS dentistry, and especially for those in greatest need. Your experience and views would be welcome.
- Women and Children’s Hospital - Everyone was deeply disappointed when the government had to freeze plans for the much-needed Women and Children’s Hospital at Treliske last year. Health secretary, Wes Streeting, explained that the previous government’s promised “40 new hospitals” had no funding! Though our behind-the-scenes lobbying has successfully helped to put this project back on track, we’re not complacent. Bringing maternity, neonatal care, paediatrics and gynaecology together will be a good improvement.
Please complete my survey when you can – before the end of the month. Thank you.
I’d appreciate your responses to this brief questionnaire and any comments or advice from your experience using the hospitals, emergency services, mental health, dental and primary care services provided by the NHS.
Andrew George
Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives