Cornwall’s traditions are more than history, they are reminders of who we are and how we endure. That sense of continuity was also present during VE Day commemorations across the constituency in Mount Edgcumbe, Liskeard, and in London where the sacrifice and service of generations before us was remembered. Peace and democracy must never be taken for granted. It’s a lesson we must carry forward, not just in how we honour the past, but in how we confront the challenges of our present.