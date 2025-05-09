Recess is always a chance to spend more time working in the constituency. This Bank Holiday Monday was a real highlight, spent with so many of you at the Black Prince Flower Boat Festival on the Rame Peninsula. Each year, this celebration grows in energy, creativity and community spirit and this year was no different. A huge well done to the crew, and heartfelt thanks to all who brought the festival to life, from the maypole dancers and junior town criers to the team at HMS Raleigh and those who filled Millbrook with colour and joy.
Cornwall’s traditions are more than history, they are reminders of who we are and how we endure. That sense of continuity was also present during VE Day commemorations across the constituency in Mount Edgcumbe, Liskeard, and in London where the sacrifice and service of generations before us was remembered. Peace and democracy must never be taken for granted. It’s a lesson we must carry forward, not just in how we honour the past, but in how we confront the challenges of our present.
The recent local election results across Cornwall reflected a changing political landscape, with shifts in support across several parties. It’s clear that many residents are expressing deep concern about key issues like transport, healthcare, housing, fairness and transparency. These are concerns I take seriously. Despite being elected as a Labour MP, my office is a non-political space, and I am here to support and represent all those living in the constituency.
That starts with listening. Since my election, I have met with former and current councillors whose experience in supporting and advocating for their communities is invaluable. We cannot get the best for South East Cornwall without communities at the heart of our solutions.
One issue I heard loud and clear on the doorstep is public transport. I’ve been in regular contact with Go Cornwall, and this week I met with Cornwall Council’s Transport Director to raise urgent concerns about proposed cuts to bus routes, including the Number 11 and 73. I will continue to press for a transport system that reflects the reality of living rurally.
In Westminster, I’ve participated in debates around the government’s proposed PIP reforms. While the consultation is ongoing, I believe any changes must continue to respect individuals’ needs and promote independence. I’ll be holding a Welfare Surgery at Liskeard Public Hall to support those who feel they may be affected and help ensure local voices are heard before the consultation closes on June 30.
As we reflect on history here at home, we cannot ignore its echoes abroad. The devastation in Gaza weighs heavily. Remembering VE Day compels us to ask how we learn from the past to prevent suffering now. There are no easy answers, but there must be humanity and accountability in everything we do.
Tradition teaches us to remember. It also teaches us to adapt and to listen. That’s what I’m here to do for everyone in South East Cornwall. My door remains open.