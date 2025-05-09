Lastly, I was delighted to secure a meeting with the Minister from the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, to further take forward our plans to extend the Camel Trail up to Camelford. It’s used by over half a million people a year, and I've been working for a short while now to have the trail extended to the town. Having pledged nine new 'River Walks' in their election manifesto last year, the Government seems keen to take my proposals seriously. I’m looking forward to working with our newly-elected Cornwall Councillors Mark Burnett, Rosie Moore, and David Garrigan on this campaign as it progresses.