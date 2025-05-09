I was involved in two of the Princess Royal’s visits last week where she celebrated our rich and thriving industries. First, she went to Cornish Metals Inc. at South Crofty and unveiled a plaque to mark the official reopening of the New Cooks Kitchen Shaft. She even went down the mine! South Crofty could be a great success story. Tin is used in the manufacture of virtually every single electrical device that we use and is therefore crucial to our transition to a fossil fuel-free economy and with demand for tin over the last decade or so driving prices ever higher it makes commercial sense to reopen this historic mine.