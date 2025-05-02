Last week I was picked in the ballot to ask my second Prime Minister’s Question and while the focus was on renewable energy I managed to give a shout out to Truro City Football Club after they won the National League South title, beating St Albans City 5-2.
The victory means Truro City become the first club ever from Cornwall to win promotion to the National League. Even if I don't know too much about football, I know that is a fantastic achievement.
Truro City's success is down to the hard work of all the players and people associated with the club. But also the supporters, who have earned this by giving unwavering support to their club over the years. It was back in 2021 that Truro City lost their permanent home at the Treyew Road ground and had to play their home games in Plymouth, Torquay and Taunton. I was so pleased to be able to attend their first game at their new permanent home back in Truro at the start of the season. Truro's fans have shown loyalty in tough circumstances and this is a fantastic time for the club and supporters. Congratulations.
It was a fitting week to celebrate footballing success in Parliament with the Football Governance Bill having its Second Reading in the house. As demonstrated by the celebrations around Truro City's win, football clubs are vital to our communities. But many cherished clubs go under due to financial mismanagement and reckless spending from irresponsible owners. Since 1992 over 60 clubs have gone into administration. Local voices should shape the future of football clubs, especially if their owners live elsewhere. This Bill will safeguard that fan-first approach.
We will now have a new independent regulator (IFR) for football finances and new rules to protect clubs and empower fans. After the Bill passes, English clubs will be required to seek pre-approval for any sale or relocation of their stadium and clubs will also be prevented from joining prohibited leagues that do not have the support of the fans, or that threaten the team's heritage. It will also establish a licensing system, and create a new owners’ and directors’ test to make sure club custodians are suitable, and finances are sustainable. The Bill will also explicitly require clubs to provide ‘effective engagement’ with their supporters on changes to ticket prices, and any proposals to relocate their home ground.
In short, the Bill will tackle rogue owners and directors, ensure a more consistent approach in how clubs are run, and improve fan engagement throughout the football pyramid, from the Premier League to the National League. Truro City's new home.
When I visited Truro City to see them play the first match in their new 3,000-seater stadium I saw the benefits sport can bring. If we want our clubs and communities to thrive, we must safeguard the football pyramid, so that teams such as Truro City and thousands of others can continue to serve their communities for generations to come. Football is for everyone. Let's keep it that way.