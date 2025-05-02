Truro City's success is down to the hard work of all the players and people associated with the club. But also the supporters, who have earned this by giving unwavering support to their club over the years. It was back in 2021 that Truro City lost their permanent home at the Treyew Road ground and had to play their home games in Plymouth, Torquay and Taunton. I was so pleased to be able to attend their first game at their new permanent home back in Truro at the start of the season. Truro's fans have shown loyalty in tough circumstances and this is a fantastic time for the club and supporters. Congratulations.