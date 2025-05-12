New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hells Mouth Cafe at Gwithian, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: Portreath Tandoori at Unit 3, Jacquemand Industrial Estate, New Portreath Road, Redruth; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: Ten Ten at 79a Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: Cafe A La Kart at St Eval Kart Circuit, St Eval, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Pocketful Of Stones Distillers at 13 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Thai Moon Restaurant at Unit 7, Wharfside Shopping Centre, Market Jew Street, Penzance; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Calton House at Calton House Ltd, 2 Vyvyan Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Lappa Valley Steam Railway at Lappa Valley Railway, St Newlyn East, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Old Plough Inn at Church Road, Shortlanesend, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 6
• Rated 5: Falmouth Rugby Club at Recreation Ground, Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 2