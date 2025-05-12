New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafecino at Bude Recreation Ground, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Mackerel Sky Seafood Bar at New Road, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Cog And Wheel at Camborne Market, Wesley Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Hells Mouth Cafe at Gwithian, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Portreath Tandoori at Unit 3, Jacquemand Industrial Estate, New Portreath Road, Redruth; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Ten Ten at 79a Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Cafe A La Kart at St Eval Kart Circuit, St Eval, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Pocketful Of Stones Distillers at 13 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Thai Moon Restaurant at Unit 7, Wharfside Shopping Centre, Market Jew Street, Penzance; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Calton House at Calton House Ltd, 2 Vyvyan Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Lappa Valley Steam Railway at Lappa Valley Railway, St Newlyn East, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Old Plough Inn at Church Road, Shortlanesend, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Falmouth Rugby Club at Recreation Ground, Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 2