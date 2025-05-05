East Cornwall
Court Goodwill Foresters Friendly Society
Members of East Cornwall’s Foresters Court Goodwill recently enjoyed a delightful visit to the stunning late Victorian mansion, beautiful gardens and the surrounding estate at Lanhydrock near Bodmin.
Originally dating back to the 1620s, Lanhydrock House was extensively rebuilt in 1881 following a devastating fire. In 1953, both the house and its 890 acre estate were entrusted to the care of the National Trust.
The group began their day with a welcoming morning coffee before exploring the expansive gardens.
Afterward, they toured the house which is home to an impressive collection of unique artefacts and historical treasures.
The day continued with a leisurely stroll through the vibrant ornamental gardens and a visit to the nearby St Hydroc Parish Church, adding an extra cultural touch to the outing.
A delicious lunch at the Stables Restaurant was followed by a visit to the bookshop and the National Trust shop.
For those who preferred a more relaxed return to the main car park, some members took advantage of the road train service whilst others enjoyed the stroll.
Members declared the event a highly enjoyable and sociable occasion, with all looking forward to the next social gathering.
This outing was part of the local society's annual social programme, which includes a variety of lunches, dinners, and excursions throughout the year.
The Foresters Friendly Society always welcomes new members. For more information, contact the local secretary, Gary Webber, via email at [email protected] or by phone at 01326 315055.
To learn more about the society, visit www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA. Refreshments are available from 9.45am.
The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer on Mondays at 10am.
Sunday, May 11 - morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, May 11 - informal worship at 10am.
History Group
Peter Sharp will give a talk on the men who appear on the war memorial at Upton Cross on Thursday, May 8, at 7.30pm in Rilla Mill village Hall.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
A very successful evening of bingo organised by committee member Julia Bath took place on Saturday, April 12, when over 70 people attended to help raise £500 for the hall funds. Thanks were expressed by chairman, Andrew Davy to committee member, Julia Bath for organising another very successful event, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.
He also thanked everyone who had helped in any way, especially Sue Davies for her wonderful variety of delicious cakes for the refreshments, to Sandy in the kitchen, to everyone who had donated raffle prizes and everyone for attending once again.
Saturday, May 10, VE Day celebrations and hall Silver Jubilee.
Afternoon Tea in the hall from 2pm to 4.30pm £5/£7 (with Prosecco).
Parson’s Meadow at 8.30pm Music from COMPANY B (gates open at 7.30pm)
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On Sunday, May 11, there will be a service with Norman Rowe at 10am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, May 11 - 9.30am, morning service.
Thursday, May 15 - 2pm, Knit & Knatter.
Lanreath
Village Hall
The Lanreath Amenities Bingo Evening will be held on Wednesday, May 14, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm.
Full House prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available. Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Football Club
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw April 2025: 1st prize, Kath Le Moyse, £30; 2nd prize, Charlotte Libby, £20; 3rd prize, Chloe Collins, £10.
St Ive
Village Hall
The Unity Methodist Service held at St Ive Village Hall, will next take place on Sunday, May 11, starting at 10.30am.
This will be led by Shane Sandford-Webb. Tea, coffee will be served after the service. All are welcome.
Parish church
The service at St Ive Parish Church will take place on Sunday, May 18, starting at 11.15am.
A time of chat over tea, coffee and biscuits will follow the service. All welcome.
Mevagissey
Lost Gardens of Heligan
A tourist attraction in Cornwall has won a prestigious accolade – a King’s Award for Enterprise.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, has received the award for its work on sustainable development.
Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, commenting on the award, said Heligan was an exceptional business and described the gardens as magical.
This year, a total of 197 businesses, representing a diverse range of sectors, have been recognised with such awards by King Charles III as among the best in the country.
Heligan managing director Laura Smit Chesterfield said: “The team at the Lost Gardens of Heligan are delighted, honoured and proud to receive a King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of sustainable development.
“His Majesty the King has been a tireless champion of sustainability and environmental stewardship for over 50 years. He has led the way with quiet determination and visionary insight, inspiring a national - and indeed global - movement toward a more balanced and respectful relationship with the natural world.
“We, at Heligan, are intensely proud to stand alongside others in building upon His Majesty’s legacy and to continue advocating for a nature-friendly future with hope, energy and purpose.”
The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.
The programme, now in its 59th year, has awarded more than 8,000 companies since it began in 1965.
The King’s Lord Lieutenants – his representatives in each county – will be presenting the awards to businesses throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special royal reception event.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan estate covers more than 200 acres.