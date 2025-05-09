ST John Ambulance is appealing to doctors, nurses and paramedics across Cornwall to volunteer their skills at local events within the county.
The charity says Healthcare Professional Volunteers play a vital role in supporting community health and helping save lives.
Volunteers work in mobile treatment centres, ambulances and temporary medical units at events such as music festivals and sports matches.
Opportunities also exist to join specialist teams, including the Medical Response Team and Cycle Response Unit.
Jonathan Dexter, a volunteer Regional Clinical Manager, said: “It’s a great way to build confidence and use your clinical skills in new environments.”
To learn more, contact Nicola Fielding at [email protected] or visit the St John Ambulance website to apply online.